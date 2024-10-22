Karni Sena prez announces over Rs 1 cr reward for encounter of Lawrence Bishnoi 

The Kshatriya Karni Sena president has reportedly announced a reward of a reward of over one crore rupees for the encounter of Lawrence Bishnoi, a jailed gangster linked to several high-profile crimes, including the recent murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai.

In a video statement released on the outfit’s official X page, the national president, Raj Shekhawat is purportedly heard announcing a reward of Rs 1,11,11,111 for any police officer who kills Lawrence Bishnoi.

He criticized both the central and Gujarat governments for their failure to control Bishnoi’s criminal activities.

Lawrence Bishnoi is currently in prison at Sabarmati Central Jail in Gujarat for a cross-border drug smuggling offence. Earlier in April, he was also accused of the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s house, but the Mumbai Police could not take his custody.

The reward follows a chilling confession from Bishnoi’s gang which admitted to the assassination of Siddique shortly after it occurred on Dussehra. Shekhawat stressed that action should be taken against Bishnoi, who is in jail yet continues to orchestrate violent acts from behind bars.

Raj Shekhawat also mentioned that the Bishnoi gang is also involved in the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the former Karni Sena chief, thereby underlining that the gang continues to pose a danger to society.

Lawrence Bishnoi is also the “killer of our precious gem and heritage Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi ji”, he stated.

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead on December 5, 2023, in Jaipur. Hours after his killing, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for his murder.

In September 2023, the gang was suspected of the assassination of Khalistani supporter Sukha Duneke.

There are also reports that Bishnoi’s gang members carried out shootings outside the residences of AP Dhillon and Gippy Garewal in Canada.