Kartarpur Corridor shut owing to flood-like situation

Kartarpur Sahib corridor links India’s Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district with Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 20th July 2023 7:57 pm IST
Screen Grab

Chandigarh: With flood-like situation along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, Indian authorities on Thursday announced suspension, for two days, of the operation of Kartarpur corridor located in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district to pay obeisance at the historic gurdwara across in Pakistan.

As the water level in the Ravi river rose following the heavy rains, Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal told the media they had recommended to the government to suspend the pilgrimage for two days.

He said the decision has been taken keeping the safety of the pilgrims.

The Kartarpur Sahib corridor links India’s Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district with Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan’s Punjab province. The Kartarpur corridor was opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the auspicious occasion of the 550th Prakash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev in November 2019. The gurdwara across the Ravi river is built on the historic site where Guru Nanak Dev spent his final days.

The place is highly revered by the Sikh community. Former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s grandfather, and then Patiala’s Maharaja Bhupinder Singh, had undertaken ‘sewa’ of the historic Kartarpur gurdwara in 1923 after it was ravaged by floods.

