Kartik Aaryan bags Karan Johar’s next after their Dostana fallout

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced his next project, “Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri,” with Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.

On Christmas, KJo took to his Instagram to reveal the upcoming romantic film, captioning it, “Wrapped in romance, here comes the best Christmas gift ever from us to you! Starring Kartik Aaryan – Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is coming to cinemas in 2026. Directed by Sameer Vidwans.”

Aaryan also shared the news on his Instagram, writing, “Tumhara RAY aa raha hai RUMI Mummy ki khaayi hui kasam, yeh Mumma’s boy poori karke he rehta hai. Super excited to return to my fav genre, Rom-com. #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri…The biggest love story coming to cinemas in 2026.”

In a quirky promotional video, Kartik introduces his character, Ray—a self-proclaimed mama’s boy with a tumultuous dating history. He admits to having had three girlfriends, each of whom faced a tough time after their breakups. Determined to break the cycle, Ray vows to make his fourth relationship succeed, no matter what.

The makers of “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani” and “Satyaprem Ki Katha” have come together to present the biggest love story of 2026. “Tu Meri Main Tera”, Main Tera Tu Meri will be presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora. This much-anticipated love story is set to hit theatres in 2026.

The fallout between Kartik and Karan became one of the most talked-about controversies in the industry, especially after their much-anticipated film “Dostana 2” was shelved. However, after a period of tension and distance, the two decided to reconcile and collaborate on a new project.

This upcoming film marks the end of their fallout following Kartik’s controversial exit from “Dostana 2.” The two finally reconciled earlier this year.