Kartik Aaryan gives Pakistani singer a Bollywood moment

Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan’s latest Instagram post was meant to offer fans a glimpse into his journey for the upcoming film Captain India, but his choice of music also brought a rising Pakistani singer into the spotlight.

The actor shared a picture from his flight, resting his head against a tablet displaying the shooting draft of Captain India. However, instead of using a popular Bollywood number, Kartik added Pakistani singer-songwriter Daniyaal Omar’s track Safar to the post.

The song, released in September 2025, features Daniyaal alongside Seventean and Sherry. The young Karachi-based singer has been gradually finding an audience for his soulful music, but getting featured on the Instagram page of a Bollywood star with millions of followers has given the track a much bigger moment.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Meanwhile, Kartik appears to have officially begun his journey with Captain India. The aviation drama, directed by Chak De! India filmmaker Shimit Amin, will reportedly feature him as a pilot involved in a major rescue mission. The project had remained in development for years before finally moving ahead with filming.

While Kartik’s post has already created excitement around the film, it has also introduced Daniyaal Omar’s Safar to a fresh Indian audience, proving once again that music continues to travel across borders even when artists cannot.