Mumbai: Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is making waves again, this time for his upcoming film with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. After their fallout over Dostana 2, the two have reunited for a romantic drama, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. This film promises to be a blend of classic romance with a modern twist.

Kartik Aaryan’s Remuneration Per Movie

Kartik has reportedly signed KJo’s film for an incredible Rs. 50 crore, making it one of the highest paychecks for a young actor in Bollywood. This reflects his rising popularity and success at the box office.

A Journey from Rs. 70,000 to Rs. 50 Crore

Kartik’s rise in Bollywood has been nothing short of remarkable. When asked about his journey from earning Rs. 70,000 for Pyaar Ka Punchnama to reportedly making Rs. 50 crore for his upcoming projects, he humbly credited his instincts and film choices.

“I started making real money only after Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety,” he shared. This breakout film, along with blockbusters like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Chandu Champion, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, catapulted him to superstardom, allowing him to command such a massive fee for his latest venture.

For Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan took home the huge pay cheque of Rs 25 crore for essaying the role of Murlikant Petkar in the biographical sports drama.

The actor was paid Rs 15 crore for Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, which also starred Kiara Advani and Tabu

Kartik has become one of Bollywood’s top stars with back-to-back hits like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Chandu Champion. His journey from small roles to big-budget films shows his growing influence in the industry.

Meanwhile, Kartik and KJo’s film’s teaser was revealed as a Christmas surprise, but the leading actress hasn’t been announced yet. Fans are guessing it could feature multiple female leads, with rumors hinting at Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, or Ananya Panday. The story is expected to focus on love, heartbreak, and redemption.