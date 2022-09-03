Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani start filiming ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 3rd September 2022 8:26 pm IST
Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan from Satyaprem Ki Katha (Instagram)

Mumbai: Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani on Saturday started filming for their upcoming movie “Satyaprem Ki Katha”.

The duo, who previously worked together on this year’s blockbuster “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, shared the update about the upcoming project on Instagram.

“Shubhaarambh #SatyapremKiKatha Ganpati Bappa Moriya,” Kartik wrote alongside a photograph of him taking blessings from Lord Ganesha.

Kiara posted a video of the welcome note from the makers shared ahead of the film’s shooting. In a separate post, she uploaded a still from the film’s mahurat shot.

“Sattu aur Katha. Love story begins today #SatyapremKiKatha,” the actor wrote.

Satyaprem Ki Katha is produced by Namah Productions and Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Billed as a soulful musical love saga , the movie is directed by National award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, known for the critically-acclaimed 2019 Marathi drama Anandi Gopal .

It is scheduled to be released theatrically on June 29, 2023.

