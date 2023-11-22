Kartik Aaryan reveals his ‘bank balance’, here’s his net worth

Mumbai: Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan, celebrated for his roles in hit films like ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama,’ ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,’ and ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha,’ is marking his 33rd birthday today. Despite a recent box office setback with ‘Shehzada,’ the actor remains undeterred and continues to be a prominent figure in the film industry.

Kartik’s recent statement about his ‘bank balance’ has caught the attention of his fans. In an interview with Film Companion, the actor opened up about his films’ success and revealed that he doesn’t know how much money he has in his bank account.

In a surprising revelation, Kartik shared, “My mother handles my money. I don’t know how much money there is in my account or if there is any money or not.”

He further added, “I wanted to buy a car on my birthday but mummy refused, saying that there is no money. She said maybe next year or sometime later, but, ‘Abhi nahi le sakte’. I have no option but to believe what my mother tells him, because I don’t even know where to check how much money I have, I don’t know kaunsa account hai.”

This statement quickly went viral, prompting fans to explore his financial status like his net worth and other earnings.

Kartik Aaryan Net Worth 2023

Reports suggest that Kartik Aaryan’s net worth is estimated to be between Rs 46-50 crores. The actor reportedly commands a fee of Rs 5-10 crores for his movie roles and earns a substantial income through brand endorsement deals.

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan is currently working on his upcoming biographical drama movie Chandu Champion with actors Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor in important roles. His next movie with Dharma Production was announced today. The yet-untitled film is set for release on August 15, 2025, is being directed by Sandeep Modi.