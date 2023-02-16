Kartik Aaryan showcases promotional teaser of ‘Shehzada’ on Burj Khalifa

Mumbai: After taking over the nation with a myriad of promotional events in Mumbai, Jalandhar and Kutch besides many other locales in India, actor Kartik Aaryan took over the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa to promote his upcoming film ‘Shehzada’

Recently, Kartik took over the iconic Burj Khalifa and showcased the promotional teaser of the film.

While he kick-started the Dubai tour by meeting his fans but it’s culmination was in the grandest possible way with the projection of this much awaited family entertainer on the Burj Khalifa.

‘Shehzada’ is directed by Rohit Dhawan, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar, and music by Pritam, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill, and Kartik Aaryan.

It is set to release on February 17.