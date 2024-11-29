Kartik Aaryan sparks curiosity with mysterious girl

Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan has once again caught the attention of his fans by stepping out with a mysterious girl, fuelling curiosity and speculation.

The ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ actor was recently spotted in Mumbai with a mysterious girl. As fans scrambled to identify her, whispers emerged suggesting she could be actress Kashika Kapoor. While neither Kartik nor Kashika have addressed these rumours, their possible connection has sent fans into a frenzy, eagerly speculating about the duo’s relationship.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Kartik and Kashika have caught everyone’s attention. A few months ago, the two were seen together at the airport while promoting their film. Their light-hearted laughter, warm smiles, and undeniable chemistry left fans swooning over the duo. Social media was abuzz with admiration, with many labelling them the “ideal couple.”

Kartik and Kashika’s camaraderie has certainly sparked curiosity. Fans are wondering if their connection goes beyond professional collaboration.

Notably, the actress, who is steadily making her mark in the entertainment industry, has openly admired Aaryan’s work in past interviews.

Meanwhile, the ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ actor recently celebrated his 34th birthday with his friends in Goa. He also gave a glimpse of the celebrations and activities he did during his birthday weekend. Kartik shared a series of photos on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into his leisurely moments. One standout image featured the actor enjoying dinner with friends at an open-air restaurant, seated together at a warmly lit table. He was also seen trying his hand at playing the guitar, showcasing his playful and artistic side.

Sharing the images, the Dhamaka actor wrote, “A birthday to remember (upside-down face emoji). A much-needed getaway.”

On the work front, the actor is currently riding high on the success of his recent release “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,” which has become the biggest Bollywood grossing movie. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror comedy also starred Vidya Balan Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles, and Rajesh Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra in supporting roles.

“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” clashed with Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again on November 1, on the occasion of Diwali.