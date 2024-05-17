Kartik Aaryan’s ‘proudest moment’; shares ‘Chandu Champion’ war sequence

Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan unveiled the third poster from the upcoming sports drama ‘Chandu Champion’ on Friday, offering a glimpse of the eight-minute-long single-take war sequence in the movie.

Following the awe-inspiring first and second-look posters featuring Kartik as a wrestler and a boxer, the makers dropped a bombshell with the third poster, set against a gripping war backdrop.

The third poster depicts pivotal war scenes shot in the breathtaking Aru Valley in Jammu and Kashmir, tucked away at an elevation of 9,000 feet above sea level. It shows Kartik powerfully blazing a gun.

Sharing the poster on social media, Kartik wrote: “The proudest moment of my career so far – playing a soldier of the Glorious Indian Army, one of the many facets of Chandu Champion’s life!! Glimpse of the 8 min long single take War Sequence Salute to the Indian Armed Forces! #ChanduChampion Trailer out tomorrow.”

The movie is said to feature an astonishing eight-minute single shot and the biggest-ever war sequence.

Kartik plays Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar in the film.

‘Chandu Champion’ is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan. The film, directed by Kabir Khan, will release in theaters on June 14.