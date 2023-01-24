Kartik to Virat: Celebs congratulate newly wedded couple Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul

Mumbai: Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul finally tied the knot on Monday at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse.

Taking to Instagram, Athiya and Rahul shared the first pictures of their wedding in which they look like a regal couple.

“In your light, I learn how to love…Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness,” Athiya captioned the post.

Soon after the newly married couple shared their dreamy wedding pictures, several Indian celebs took to their social media accounts and congratulated the newly married couple.

Kartik Aaryan commented, “Congratulations.”

Alia Bhatt shared the pictures of the couple on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Congratulations you two.”

Kiara Advani wrote, “Congratulations, Love and only Love always.”

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Many congratulations to the beautiful couple. A lifetime of laughter and love.”

Actor Ananya Panday wrote, “My favourite sunshine girl!!! Heart is so full @athiyashetty wish you and @klrahul so much love, happiness, laughter, friendship and togetherness forever and ever.”

Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Congratulations!!!.”

Actor Vaani Kapoor wrote, “Beauties congratulations.”

Shibani Dandekar commented, “congratulations darling.”

Actor Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Congratulations,” followed by multiple red heart emoticons.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli wrote, “Congratulations.”

The ‘Luka Chuppi’ actor Kriti Sanon commented, “Congratulations Athiyyyaaa! So so happy for you both! lots of love!!”

Parineeti Chopra commented, “Congratulationsss my Athuuuu.”

Singer Guru Randhawa commented, “Congrats to you both.”

KL Rahul and Athiya made their relationship official the previous year as the Indian cricketer wished his ladylove on her birthday with a cute social media post featuring Athiya and himself.

The lovebirds have been dating for a while now and the actress was also seen with the cricketer on a few tours of Team India.