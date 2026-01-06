Karur stampede case: CBI summons actor-turned-politician Vijay for questioning

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Tuesday, January 6, summoned Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder and actor-turned-politician Vijay for questioning in the 2025 Karur stampede case.

On September 27, 2025, a deadly stampede occurred during a political rally led by Vijay in Tamil Nadu‘s Karur district, killing 41 people, including women and children, and injuring over 100 others.

Thousands of Vijay’s die-hard fans and supporters attended the rally, causing the crowd to swell. Vijay’s arrival was delayed by several hours, further contributing to the crowd buildup. As soon as he arrived, fans scrambled, especially near barricades and narrow areas, leading to panic and a subsequent stampede.

Following the incident, the Supreme Court took a suo motu case and ordered a CBI probe, saying the incident shook the national conscience and deserves a fair, impartial investigation.

(This is a developing story. More details to be added.)