Kashish Kapoor EXITS Bigg Boss 18; Top 9 walk towards finale

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 is gearing up for another explosive Weekend Ka Vaar episode, and one of the most anticipated moments of the week is the elimination. Viewers have been eagerly waiting to find out which contestant will bid farewell to the show, and the results are finally in!

Kashish Kapoor evicted from Bigg Boss 18

A total of seven contestants were nominated for elimination this week, including Eisha Singh, Chahat Pandey, Rajat Dalal, Kashish Kapoor, Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, and Shrutika Arjun. With tensions running high, the nominees and fans alike eagerly awaited the verdict.

Among them, Kashish Kapoor,a wildcard contestant, received the least votes, leading to her eviction during the Weekend Ka Vaar shoot held on Saturday. Her emotional exit will be aired in the upcoming Sunday episode.

Kashish’s eviction marks the end of her journey in the Bigg Boss house, a journey filled with both highs and lows.

Top 9 Contestants

With Kashish’s exit, the competition has now narrowed down to the top nine contestants of the season, each vying for the coveted trophy and title. The remaining contestants are:

Avinash Mishra Chahat Pandey Chum Darang Eisha Singh Karanveer Mehra Rajat Dalal Shilpa Shirodkar Shrutika Arjun Vivian Dsena

As the countdown to the grand finale begins, the stakes are higher than ever. With the finale set to take place on January 19, fans are eagerly speculating who will emerge victorious as the winner of Bigg Boss 18.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.