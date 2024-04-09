Kashmir college draws ire for felling centuries-old poplar trees

In a controversial move, authorities at Amar Singh College in Srinagar, Kashmir, recently chopped down over two centuries-old poplar trees within the college premises, sparking outrage and concern among the local community.

The decision to remove these historic trees from the college campus, which had garnered recognition for its restoration efforts after the 2014 floods and even secured the Award of Merit in the 2020 UNESCO Asia-Pacific Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation, has elicited strong emotions from alumni, current students, and residents alike.

The iconic poplar avenue, spanning across the college’s expansive 30,000 square meters, held sentimental value for many. It served as a backdrop for numerous local artistic endeavors and even featured in Bollywood movies like “Laila Majnu” and “Lal Singh Chaddha.

Saika, a student at the college, expressed disbelief and disappointment, describing the trees as more than just foliage but integral parts of cherished memories. “It’s shocking and unfortunate,” she lamented.

Former student Junaid echoed similar sentiments, lamenting the loss of natural beauty in the name of progress. He emphasized the importance of environmental preservation, labeling the indiscriminate tree felling as a shameful act.

Environmental lawyer Nadeem Qadri told Siasat.com that it was an unfortunate incident and had already caused damage. “Our criminal society has remained silent,” he rued. He also expressed doubts about the effectiveness of social media activism in such situations.

Qadri criticised the professors teaching environmental science at the college, stating that they should have acted as whistleblowers and informed us in time to prevent the trees from being axed.

Regarding the college’s plan to plant 6-inch trees, Qadri expressed his concern that it would take a hundred years to achieve a similar view and aesthetic. He suggested that planting popular trees, which grow in just two years, would have been a better option.

In response to the college’s statement, Qadri highlighted that if only those specific trees were damaged, a selective process should have been followed to save at least 100 to 150 trees.

He also criticised the lack of tree tests and scans in the college’s decision-making process.

Meanwhile, the college management defended their decision, claiming that the aging trees posed a risk to students and faculty.

Prof. Sheikh Aijaz Bashir, principal of the college told Siasat.com that the aging trees posed potential dangers, such as falling on nearby buildings. “The college prioritises the safety of students and faculty, which led to the decision to chop down the unsafe poplar trees.”

He further said that they already have approached the Social Forestry department for evaluation, and the trees were unfit to remain. “Although greenery is valued, the college plans to replace the trees with 500 Conifer trees in a plantation drive.”



Meanwhile, on Monday, April 8, the college authorities launched a large-scale plantation drive, garnering participation from local residents. The initiative sought to revive the verdant charm of the college while also addressing climate change concerns.