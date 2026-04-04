Hyderabad: Kapil Sharma’s journey is a perfect rags-to-riches story. From struggling days in Amritsar to winning The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, he built his empire on pure talent and timing.

With Comedy Nights with Kapil and later The Kapil Sharma Show, he became the face of Indian television comedy. Today, his couch is one of the most powerful promotional platforms in the country.

A Platform That Can Make or Break Buzz

From superstars to small filmmakers, everyone wants to be on Kapil’s show before release. His reach ensures visibility across millions of households. But now, that very influence is being questioned.

Viral Post Sparks Fresh Controversy

A viral claim circulating online says Kapil promotes almost every film, even small ones, but skips certain controversial movies. The names being highlighted include The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story, and other talked-about projects like “The Bengal Files” and “Dhurandhar”.

This has once again ignited debate. Is it coincidence, or a clear pattern?

The issue first exploded in 2022 when Vivek Agnihotri alleged that his film The Kashmir Files was not invited due to lack of big stars.

Kapil Sharma rejected the claim. Later, Anupam Kher stated he was invited but chose not to attend, saying the film’s serious theme did not match a comedy setup.

Now, the spotlight has shifted to “Dhurandhar”. The film is reportedly a massive box office success, crossing over Rs. 1500 crore worldwide and nearing the Rs. 1000 crore mark in the Hindi version alone in India.

Despite such numbers, discussions are already underway online. Many are saying, “Let’s wait and see if Kapil invites the Dhurandhar cast.” This curiosity is adding more fuel to the ongoing debate.

When The Kerala Story also did not appear on the show, social media users began connecting the dots. Many believe films dealing with sensitive or political themes are being kept away.

Supporters say Kapil is simply protecting his brand. His show is meant for laughter, not heavy debates.

Critics, however, argue that avoiding such films repeatedly sends a message. With such influence, they believe neutrality is no longer an option.

Kapil Sharma remains one of India’s most loved entertainers. His success story continues to inspire millions.