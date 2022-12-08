Kashmir Journalist Fahad Shah granted bail by special court

Srinagar: A local court here on Thursday granted bail to journalist Fahad Shah, arrested earlier this year.

According to Shah’s lawyer Umair Ronga, the editor of online portal ‘The Kashmir Walla’ was granted bail by a special court designated under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008.

“Special court designated under NIA today granted bail to the chief editor of @tkwmag @pzfahad in FIR No 70/2020 P/S Safakadal and FIR No 19/2022 P/S Pulwama,” Ronga said in a tweet.

He said there was still one case pending in Jammu against the journalist.

“We have also challenged his detention under the Public Safety Act. It will come up for hearing on December 15,” Ronga added.

Shah was arrested in February this year for “glorifying terrorism, spreading fake news, and inciting general public against law and order.”

Besides Jammu, cases have been registered against him in Pulwama, Shopian, and Srinagar.