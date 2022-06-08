Kashmir: Mela Kheer Bhawani celebrated with religious fervour

Srinagar: Thousands of devotees from around the country visited the Tulmula area (22 Kilometers away from Srinagar City) in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal District to celebrate the annual Mela Kheer Bhawani on Wednesday.

Amid tight security arrangements, devotees thronged the temple for Darshan and prayed for the peace and prosperity of the country, especially Jammu and Kashmir.

The annual Kheer Bhawani Mela at the famous Ragnya Devi temple in Ganderbal is one of the biggest religious functions of the Pandit Community and is observed on June 8, every year.

It is important to mention that the Mela is being celebrated after two years due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Devotees pouring milk and flowers in a pond near the Temple on the eve of Mela Kheer Bhawani
Different NGO’s offered food to Devotees visiting Kheer Bhawani Temple in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal District
Devotees pouring milk and flowers in a pond near the Temple on the eve of Mela Kheer Bhawani
Children taking a Dip as a part of religios obligation in the eve of Mela Kheer Bhawani
Devotees creating OM sign outside Kheerbhawani Temple with Earthen Candles
Huge rush in markets on Tulmula area in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal District on the eve of Mela Kheer Bhawani
People from different parts of country visited Kheer Bhawani Temple on Wednesday to celebrate Mela Kheer Bhawani

