Kashmir: Mela Kheer Bhawani celebrated with religious fervour

Srinagar: Thousands of devotees from around the country visited the Tulmula area (22 Kilometers away from Srinagar City) in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal District to celebrate the annual Mela Kheer Bhawani on Wednesday.

Amid tight security arrangements, devotees thronged the temple for Darshan and prayed for the peace and prosperity of the country, especially Jammu and Kashmir.

The annual Kheer Bhawani Mela at the famous Ragnya Devi temple in Ganderbal is one of the biggest religious functions of the Pandit Community and is observed on June 8, every year.

It is important to mention that the Mela is being celebrated after two years due to the COVID-19 outbreak.