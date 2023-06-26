Kashmir: Officer removed from duty after Pulwama mosque incident

A security officer was removed from duty in Jammu and Kashmir, a day after residents of the Zadoora village in Pulwama district alleged that Army personnel entered a local mosque and forced them to shout ‘Jai Shri Ram’ during pre-dawn prayers.

NDTV reported that the officer was removed from duty, citing sources. However, there has been no official statement from the police or the Army.

According to locals, after the event, top Army and police personnel visited the area and promised to investigate, the Indian Express reported.

Earlier, former Kashmir chief ministers, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, had demanded an investigation into the incident.

“Such things are neither in our culture, nor allowed under the law,” Azad had tweeted. He also urged the government to take strict action against those responsible.

— Ghulam Nabi Azad (@ghulamnazad) June 25, 2023

The locals being forced to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’ is “unacceptable,” Abdullah had said in a tweet.

pic.twitter.com/POyuN3srA3 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 25, 2023

Taking to Twitter, Mufti had said the she was “shocked” to hear about the incident. “Such a move when AmitShah is here and that too ahead of yatra is simply an act of provocation,” she added.