Kashmir police warn of action for contacting banned separatist groups

By Suhail Khan

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police are conducting an extensive awareness campaign across Kashmir, including far-flung areas, warning people to distance themselves from the banned Muslim League and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat led by Masarat Alam Bhat.

Last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a post on X, declared the ‘Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) as an ‘Unlawful Association’ under the UAPA. This organisation and its members, including late Syed Ali Geelani, had been spearheading the separatist movement in Jammu & Kashmir.

“The message from the government is loud and clear – anyone acting against the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of our nation will not be spared and will face the full wrath of the law,” J&K police stated in a posters pasted on walls at various locations.

In the aftermath of the Union Home Minister’s announcement categorising the Masarat Alam-led Muslim League as a separatist and anti-national organisation, the police in Kashmir especially in the northern region have initiated a robust public awareness campaign.

The police, using loudspeakers and a drumbeater for added emphasis, have taken to the streets to caution citizens against any involvement with the banned outfit, making it clear that such associations could lead to severe legal consequences.

As per local sources, the police’s recorded announcement said, “This is to inform the citizens that Muslim League Jammu and Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction), by the notification number 5462E, dated 27-12-2023, has been declared an unlawful organisation.” Police also warned people to refrain from making any contact with the banned organisation.

Similarly, the police also announced that Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir (TeH) has been declared an unlawful organisation by the government order number SO5532E, dated 31-12-2023. Accordingly, the police issued an explicit warning, “Beware of making contact with the banned Hurriyat organisation. Any contact may lead to legal action,” sources said.

A senior police officer told Siasat.com that following the Union Home Minister’s declaration, police have took proactive measures. “We warn people for their safety and protection by not being involved in any party that has been banned by the government,” he said.