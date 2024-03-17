Kashmir: Two Formula-4 cars crash during demo run in Srinagar

Srinagar: Two Formula-4 race cars taking part in a demo run along the banks of the Dal Lake on Sunday hit the temporary barricades erected for the safety of spectators, officials said.

However, no one was injured in the accident, they said.

The demo run was organised on Boulevard Road along the Dal Lake’s banks to promote motorsports in Kashmir.

During the run, two cars rammed into the plastic barricades erected on the sides of the road for the spectators’ protection. Several spectators were hit by debris from the barricades but no one was injured.

Hari Singh, one of the organisers of the event, said it was the first demo run of Formula 4 cars in Kashmir.

The event was organised by the Federation of Motorsports Clubs of India, which is affiliated to the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), Singh said. He said the aim of the demo run was to make morotosports popular across the country.

The demo run took place along the banks of picturesque Dal lake, from Lalit Ghat to Nehru Park, where drivers engage in the race and stunts over a distance of 1.7 kilometers from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on Sunday.

During the event, Formula 4 champions and drivers including Sohail Shah, 2023 IRL champion, and Rishon Rajeev, F4 India runner-up, participated in the run showcasing their talent by performing stunts to cheer the audience.

Apart from these, other vehicles including sports cars, bikes and GoKart vehicles also performed stunts during the event, mesmerising locals.

“I have never seen such an event happening in Kashmir. I am an amateur bike stuntman, but watching professionals like these is amazing and I think now we can have a career in motorsports,” says Amir Ahmad, a local resident who had come to witness the event.

Terming the event as one of the important accomplishment, Kashmir divisional commissioner, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said that it will be major attraction for youth and will be the beginning of a new career option for motorsports enthusiasts of the valley.

(With inputs from agencies)