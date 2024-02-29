Kashmiri journalist Asif Sultan steps out of jail after 5 years

Kashmiri journalist Asif Sultan was released from Ambedkar Nagar district jail in Uttar Pradesh after more than five years of detention on Tuesday, February 27.

The Kashmir High Court granted him the relief citing procedural lapses, Maktoob Media reported.

Asif Sultan’s release came 78 days after the Jammu and Kashmir High Court quashed his detention order under the Public Safety Act.

Initially arrested in 2018 on charges of ‘harboring militants’, Sultan spent a total of 2011 days in prison before his release.The release marked the end of a long legal battle that began with his arrest in 2018 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Ranbir Penal Code.

Despite being granted bail by the court earlier, procedural requirements delayed his release until his family provided clearance letters, by Kashmir’s home department and Srinagar district magistrate, to the jail authorities.

However, days after his detention was quashed, Sultan was detained yet again, this time under the Public Safety Act in April 2022.

On December 11, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court quashed the detention of Sultan under the Public Safety Act.

The Public Safety Act allows the authorities to hold individuals in custody without trial for up to two years on grounds of national security and up to a year to maintain public order.

Asif Sultan’s case garnered attention due to concerns about press freedom and human rights violations.

Asif Sultan’s journey from arrest to release highlights the challenges faced by journalists in conflict zones and raises questions about the legal processes surrounding such cases.

His release signifies a victory for those advocating for justice and freedom of expression.