Delegation members said that Gandhi promised to raise their problems inside the Parliament and also outside it.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 23rd January 2023 8:35 pm IST
Kashmiri Pandit delegation meets Rahul during Yatra, invites him to township

Jammu: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits in J&K’s Samba district on Monday during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The delegation briefed him about their problems, including the target killings of minority community members by the terrorists. They also invited Gandhi to visit the Jagti migrant township on the Jammu-Srinagar highway and sources in the delegation said the Congress leader has accepted the invitation.

Delegation members said that they had good interaction with Gandhi, who was briefed about the various problems of the community, especially those faced by migrant members recruited under the Prime Minister’s package and are posted in the Valley.

Gandhi was informed that the salaries of these migrant employees have not been paid for seven months after they left the Valley in the wake of target killings of the members of minority community in 2022.

Most migrant employees working in the Valley left out of fear in May 2022 when Rahul Bhat was killed by the terrorists inside his office in Budgam district.

The delegation also raised the demand for enhancement of relief given to migrant families living outside the Valley.

