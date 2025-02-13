Kashmiri shawl seller attacked & robbed in Punjab, FIR registered

A 32-year-old Kashmiri shawl seller identified as Fareed Ahmad was brutally beaten up and robbed by a group of people in Punjab’s Kapurthala district, sparking outrage and fear among Kashmiri traders operating across the Indian states.

According to reports, Fareed Ahmad resident of Kralpora village of Kupwara district was severely beaten, punched, slapped and dragged by the assailants, leaving him injured and in distressed condition.

His merchandise including expensive collections of pashmina shawls, cash and a mobile phone were looted.

After the attack, the victim accompanied by several other Kashmiri merchants released a video statement that surfaced on social media on Wednesday, February 12, narrating the brutal nature of the attack.

In the video clip, the Kashmiri merchants expressed their safety concerns, stating “We Kashmiri businessmen are being attacked across India. We do not feel safe and no strict measures are being taken to protect us from repeated targeted attacks”.

The Kashmiri merchants further stated that they usually stay in Punjab for at least three months to sell their shawls and other traditional handcrafts or dry fruits. “We come here with our families and small children, but we fear for our safety while doing business,” they added while showing a torn shirt of the victim.

Police action

Meanwhile, police have reportedly filed a First Information Report (FIR) at City Police Station, Kapurthala. A case has been filed under various sections including 304 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the FIR, the assailants looted warm clothes including shawls worth approximately Rs 25,000 to 26,000, around Rs 8,000 cash and his Realme C35 mobile phone.

Condemnation and calls for action

Jammu and Kashmir Students Association National Convenor Nasir Khuehami condemned the attack and labelled it as part of emerging violent intimidation tactics that terrify Kashmiri traders.

“Kashmiri shawl sellers donated substantial economic support to local communities yet face ongoing anxiety due to repeated attacks against them. The ongoing attacks against Kashmiri traders continue to escalate while maintaining an atmosphere of hostility which endangers their commercial activities and sources of income,” Khuehami stated.

While flagging concerns, Khuehami further said “Does the current situation reflect the ‘Atoot Ang’ concept (a strong integral component of India) towards which our nation constantly talks? Preaching national unity while daily attacking Kashmiri traders and targeting their businesses represents clear hypocrisy. True integration emerges from respect together with dignity and safety yet it excludes fear alongside violence and intimidation”.

This is the second such attack within two months against Kashmiri traders that emerged from the Kapurthala district of Punjab. Recently on January 18, a young Kashmiri shawl trader was assaulted from behind by unidentified persons.

The victim, Mohammed Shafi Khawaja hailing from Kupwara was on his way to Shahpur Andreta village to do business when three masked men on a motorcycle attacked him from behind.

Taken aback by the sudden assault, there was no time for Shafi to identify his attackers. He sustained head injuries and is currently receiving treatment in a hospital in Sultanpur Lodhi.

Shafi alleged that the attackers fled with Rs 12,000 cash and Kashmiri shawls worth Rs 35,000.

Repeated attacks on Kashmiri traders across India

Last year, similar attacks were reported in states like Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.

In December, an incident of assault was reported from Haryana where a group of saffron-clad people marched past the shops of Kashmiri traders, using loudspeakers to announce that attendees should refrain from purchasing items from Muslim sellers.

The aggressiveness of the Hindutva group increased when they targeted the Kashmiri business owner’s store, vandalizing his merchandise and tossing clothing out onto the road.

One member of the group was recorded using derogatory remarks, stating “These Muslims steal your daughters,” and accused the Kashmiri sellers of being “Bangladeshis”.

In the same month, videos emerged on social media from Himachal Pradesh where Kashmiri shawl traders alleged they were being targeted due to their religious identity, with demands for their eviction and allegations of causing disturbances to local business establishments. They asserted they possessed valid business licenses verified by superintendents of police (SP) of both Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal.

Launch of 24×7 toll-free helpline for Kashmiri traders across India

Considering the safety of Kashmiri traders after the repeated attack reports across Indian states, Khuehami said that the Kashmir-based welfare organisation is launching a nationwide 24×7 toll-free helpline for Kashmiri shawl sellers across India, providing them with a direct platform to report grievances, repeated harassment, discrimination, hate crimes, and other challenges they face in their trade.

This helpline will ensure swift intervention and effective redressal, working closely with state and central authorities to find meaningful solutions.

“This integrated grievance redressal system will connect with civil and police administration and civil society, ensuring timely and coordinated action on reported issues. The objective of this system is to create a safe and dignified environment for Kashmiri shawl sellers across the country,” Khuehami added.