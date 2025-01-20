Kashmiri shawl trader assaulted in Punjab, robbed of Rs 47K

A young Kashmiri shawl trader was allegedly assaulted from behind by unidentified persons in Sultanpur area of Kapurthala district of Punjab.

According to Punjab police, the victim, Mohammed Shafi Khawaja hailing from Kupwara district in the Valley, visits Punjab annually to sell Kashmiri shawls.

On January 18, Shafi was on his way to Shahpur Andreta village to do business when three masked men on a motorcycle attacked him from behind.

Taken aback by the sudden assault, there was no time for Shafi to identify his attackers. He sustained head injuries and is currently receiving treatment in a hospital in Sultanpur Lodhi.

Shafi alleged that the attackers fled with Rs 12,000 cash and Kashmiri shawls worth Rs 35,000.

One arrested

Soon after the incident, the Punjab police swung into action and arrested one person within 12 hours. A motorcycle has been seized from him.

The Kapurthala Police, through its official X account, updated the information and stated that the Punjab Police has zero tolerance for criminal acts like these.

Repeated attacks on Kashmiri shawl traders

The attack on Mohammed Shafi Khawaja is not an isolated incident. Last year, similar attacks were reported in states like Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.

In December last year, an incident of assault was reported from Haryana where a group of saffron-clad people marched past the shops of Kashmiri traders, using loudspeakers to announce that attendees should refrain from purchasing items from Muslim sellers.

The aggressiveness of the Hindutva group increased when they targeted the Kashmiri business owner’s store, vandalizing his merchandise and tossing clothing out onto the road.

One member of the group was recorded using derogatory remarks, stating “These Muslims steal your daughters,” and accused the Kashmiri sellers of being “Bangladeshis”.

During the Geeta Jayanti fair at Kurukshetra fair in Haryana yesterday, a RW group attacked Kashmiri stall owners while announcing not to buy from Muslim vendors. Thanks to local residents who immediately came to support the Muslim stall owner. They opposed & condemned the act. pic.twitter.com/qHHDbNULDG — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) December 8, 2024

In the same month, videos emerged on social media from Himachal Pradesh where Kashmiri shawl traders alleged they were being targeted due to their religious identity, with demands for their eviction and allegations of causing disturbances to local business establishments. They asserted they possessed valid business licenses verified by superintendents of police (SP) of both Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal.

“We are traditional shawl traders and have been visiting Himachal Pradesh seasonally for the past 20 to 30 years. Yet, we are being targeted solely because we are Muslims. We are now in the firing line simply for our religious identity,” said an elderly trader.

The video garnered the attention of political leaders and activist groups in Kashmir.

Two Kashmiri shawl traders were subjected to harassment by local women who threatened them to either leave Himachal or chant “Jai Shri Ram”.

“We are Hindus and we have our Hindu community selling the same things. Why would Muslims come from somewhere else and do business here?” one of the women is heard saying in a video. She also urged villagers behind the camera to boycott businesses from Kashmir.

The incident occurred in November last year.