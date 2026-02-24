Kashmiri students threatened for asking sehri, iftar at Punjab university

Chandigarh: Kashmiri Muslim students at CT University in Punjab were reportedly asked to vacate the campus, harassed and threatened with cancellation of their admissions after requesting basic food arrangements during sehri and iftar during the ongoing Ramzan month.

“We are being treated unfairly here because we are receiving nothing for sehri or iftari. Even today, when we went to the mess, there was no food available,” the students said in a video statement.

They accused the university’s Vice-Chancellor of using abusive language and threatening them to vacate and cancel their admissions. “The Vice Chancellor used abusive language toward us, saying, ‘Cancel the admissions here and leave.’ They also warned us that our admissions would be revoked.”

In a video circulating online, the Vice-Chancellor is heard threatening the Kashmiri students to leave the campus. “I am going to remove everyone here. Your admission is cancelled,” he said in the purported video.

JKSA seeks Punjab CM’s intervention

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Tuesday, February 24, requested the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwat Mann’s intervention over the alleged harassment.

“They are regular fee-paying boarders and only sought the provision of meals at appropriate timings in the university mess during Ramzan,” said Nasir Khuehami, National Convener of the Association. “Instead of addressing their legitimate request, they allege that Vice-Chancellor and certain other officials responded with intimidation, abusive language and warnings to vacate the campus.”

No student should face hostility or coercion for observing their faith, he said, adding that universities are meant to be safe and inclusive spaces that promote constitutional values and equal treatment irrespective of region or religion.

The association asked the Punjab CM to intervene and order an inquiry to ensure the students no longer face harassment or are academically punished for practising their faith.

“Request Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann Ji to kindly intervene in the matter, direct an impartial inquiry, and ensure that no student is harassed, threatened, or academically penalised for practising their faith,” Khuehami said.

CT University is a private university in Ludhiana, Punjab, and is considered one of the top universities in the state.