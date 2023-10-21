‘Kat you have killed it’: Salman Khan’s new post for Katrina Kaif

Salman and Katrina's Tiger 3 is set to hit theatres on November 10

Published: 21st October 2023
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif (Instagram)

Mumbai: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are getting ready for their highly anticipated upcoming Bollywood film ‘Tiger 3’, which is set to hit theatres on November 10. Fans are eagerly awaiting its release, and the excitement is building.

The makers of the movie have been unveiling intriguing teasers, adding to the buzz. The first song from the film ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’ is scheduled to be released on October 23, and a teaser of the song was recently revealed.

On Saturday, Salman Khan took to his Instagram and shared photos of Katrina from the upcoming song. He was full of praise for her, saying, “Kat, you have killed it! Always a pleasure to dance with you.” This sweet gesture from Salman Khan has further fueled the excitement among their fans.

‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’ also marks the first-ever song sung by Arijit Singh for superstar Salman Khan.

With the movie’s release just around the corner, fans can hardly wait to see this dynamic duo in action in Tiger 3.

