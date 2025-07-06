Katedan road in Hyderabad a nightmare for commuters

Hyderabad: Driving through the Katedan road has become a nightmarish experience for commuters. The stretch has developed big craters and potholes offering a jittery ride to road users who use the route to reach Shamshabad and beyond from Chandrayangutta and Mailardevpally in the city.

Also known as the Old Kurnool road, the conditions on the road in Hyderabad have turned worse due to the recent rains. “Before heading on the stretch, I pray to God that my vehicle is safe and doesn’t get damaged. The craters are big enough the fit the tyre of any car,” said Shashikanth, a businessman from Katedan.

Local people pointed out that when it rains the potholes are not visible as a carpet of water covers the surface.

“Two wheeler riders fall down while commuting on the road. Many accidents have occurred and authorities are aware of it yet nothing has been done so far about this road in Hyderabad,” complained Zeeshan, a bike mechanic at Katedan.

Due to improper sweeping of roads in the area, a lot of silt has accumulated and risks a safe travel. “Due to the silt vehicles skid on the road. The authorities should immediately remove it,” said Satish, a local resident.