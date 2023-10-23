Katrina Kaif pregnant, tries to hide her baby bump? Watch here

Katrina married Vicky Kaushal in December 2021 after dating for 2 years

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd October 2023 12:05 pm IST
Katrina Kaif (Instagram)

Mumbai: The rumor mill has been buzzing with speculation about Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy for a while now. Her absence from public appearances in recent times only added fuel to the fire, and the actress has once again ignited the same rumors, leaving fans guessing if she’s trying to hide her baby bump.

On Sunday night, Katrina Kaif made her way to Kerala to join in the Navratri celebrations hosted by Kalyan Jewellers. Several videos of her dazzling entry at the event have surfaced online, drawing considerable attention. The actress chose a stunning red saree that grabbed everyone’s attention. Check out the video below.

However, a section of eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but notice that Katrina appeared to be making efforts to hide her tummy. This observation has led to rumors that she might be expecting.

One social media user commented, “She’s hiding her belly?” “Is she covering her small baby bump??” another social media user asked. “She’s definitely pregnant,” wrote a third netizen. “Is she trying to hide her belly?” a comment read.

While nothing has been officially confirmed by the actress or her team, the speculation about Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy continues to keep her fans and the media intrigued. Katrina married Vicky Kaushal in December 2021 after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan

On the professional, Kat is currently gearing up for the release of her next Bollywood movie Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan in the lead role. The film is set to hit the screens on November 10 during Diwali.

