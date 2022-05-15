Katrina Kaif shares glimpse of her ‘Very American Saturday’

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 15th May 2022 2:42 pm IST
Katrina Kaif's pregnancy reports go viral like wildfire
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif (Instagram)

Mumbai: Actor Katrina Kaif is currently enjoying her vacation in New York with her husband Vicky Kaushal. After visiting Priyanka Chopra’s New York restaurant named Sona, the actor had tried her hands at bowling.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the ‘Sooryavanshi’ actor shared a couple of pictures where she can be seen swinging the ball into her lane.

She captioned the post, “A very American Saturday”.

MS Education Academy

Katrina’s post accumulated several likes and comments within a few hours of being shared. Fans and celebrities wrote comments on the post for the actor.

Neha Dhupia wrote, “I love this spot” with a laughing emoticon. While Arjun Kapoor commented, “A very British lass”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina has ‘Tiger 3’ in the pipeline, alongside Salman Khan. She also has a horror-comedy ‘PhoneBhoot’ starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Apart from this, she will share screen space with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button