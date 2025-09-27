Mumbai: Fans went gaga when one of Bollywood’s most loved couples, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, announced their pregnancy on September 23, 2025, after keeping it under wraps for a long time. In a collaborative Instagram post, the couple shared a Polaroid picture featuring Katrina flaunting her baby bump in a white strappy dress, alongside Vicky. They captioned it, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”

And now, speculations are rife that the star couple has already welcomed their first child and it’s a baby boy. The buzz began after a Reddit post went viral in which a user congratulated the couple, claiming that they had become parents.

This left many netizens wondering if there was some truth to the claim, especially since Katrina’s caption seemed like a subtle hint that the “best chapter” had already begun.

Adding fuel to the fire, some eagle-eyed fans pointed out that Vicky’s look in the announcement photo matched his upcoming film Love and War, suggesting that the photo might have been clicked months ago.

However, as of now, there has been no official confirmation from Katrina Kaif or Vicky Kaushal. For now, it looks like just another internet rumour swirling around the much-loved couple.

The duo, who tied the knot in a dreamy Rajasthan wedding on December 9, 2021, continues to remain the centre of attention with every update from their personal lives.