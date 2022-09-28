Katrina Kaif’s adorable birthday wish for ‘devar’ Sunny Kaushal

Mumbai: Actress Katrina Kaif penned a sweet birthday wish for brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina dropped an adorable picture from her wedding festivities with Vicky Kaushal.

In the image, Sunny is seen bowing before his bhabhi Katrina and Vicky, who stood near them kept one of his hands on Sunny’s back and held Katrina with the other.

“Jeete raho , khush raho,” Katrina captioned the post, adding a cake and smiling emoji.

The trio’s image has garnered several likes and comments.

Reacting to the post, Vicky commented, “Mere do anmol ratan.”

Katrina wore an orange ethnic outfit and wrapped a pink dupatta around her. Vicky was seen in a yellow and white outfit, while Sunny Kaushal was dressed in a black outfit. Both Katrina and Vicky had white garlands around their neck.

Vicky, too, posted a cute wish for brother Sunny on his birthday. “Happy Birthday to the most sarva gun sampan Kaushal! Love you,” Vicky wrote on Instagram.

Apart from the birthday note, Vicky shared a picture with Sunny. In the image, Vicky had his arm around Sunny.

Like Vicky, Sunny is also an actor. He has worked in films such as ‘Bhangra Paa Le’, ‘Hurdang’ and ‘Shiddat’.

In the upcoming months, Sunny will be seen sharing screen space with Neetu Kapoor and Shraddha Srinath in ‘Letters to Mr Khanna’ film.