Katrina or Aishwarya, who is more stunning? Salman Khan answers

Mumbai: Bollywood fans know Koffee With Karan as a show where celebrities open up like nowhere else. When Salman Khan appeared on the show nearly a decade ago, it was a rare treat—he’s not usually one to join talk shows. Hosted by Karan Johar, the episode saw Salman in the hot seat, answering bold questions about his past, especially about his famous exes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Katrina Kaif.

This Koffee With Karan clip recently went viral, reminding fans of a more candid time in Bollywood. Salman’s humor and respectful nature showing why he’s still loved by fans across generations.

During the rapid-fire round, Karan asked Salman who he found more stunning: Aishwarya or Katrina. Salman playfully replied, choosing Aishwarya first and then Katrina, while adding a joke about her single status, saying, “We’ll see what surname adds up.” His answer was quick, funny, and respectful, a signature Salman move that had fans laughing along.

Salman and Aishwarya’s romance dates back to their movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, though their relationship ended publicly. Aishwarya later married Abhishek Bachchan, and they now have a daughter, Aaradhya. With Katrina, things were quieter—there was no official confirmation, though the two remained friends. Katrina married actor Vicky Kaushal in 2021, a love story that also had its roots on Karan’s show, where she mentioned her admiration for Vicky.

On his work front, Salman Khan stays busy with big projects like Bigg Boss 18 and his upcoming film Sikandar, set to release next Eid.