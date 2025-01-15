Kaushik Reddy demands Telangana speaker to disqualify Congress Jagtial MLA

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy has demanded the speaker of Telangana Assembly to disqualify Congress Jagtial MLA Dr Kalvakuntla Sanjay Kumar from his post.

Addressing the media in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 15, Kaushik Reddy claimed that Sanjay Kumar became an MLA twice only by using the face of BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

“He was the one who sold his loyalties for money and joined the Congress after winning on a BRS ticket,” Kaushik said.

Kaushik Reddy entered into an altercation with the Congress Jagtial MLA during a district-level review meeting in Karimnagar questioning him about promises made by the party to Telangana farmers.

A case was registered in this regard but the BRS MLa was immediately granted bail.

Kaushik Reddy receives a summons to appear

Kaushik Reddy is expected to appear before Masab Tank police on January 17 for questioning in a case filed against him for obstructing the police from discharging their duties on December 4.

The police had issued him a summons to appear for questioning on January 16. Due to his appearance in Karimnagar court on Thursday, Kaushik Reddy requested the police to allow him to appear on Friday.

It can be recalled that on December 4, Kaushik Reddy, along with BRS workers had gone to Banjara Hills police station to complain that his phone was being tapped. While Banjara Hills circle inspector Raghavender was going out of the police station in his car, he allegedly stopped the police vehicle and insisted the CI be present at the police station to take his complaint.

The police took his complaint but then booked him for obstructing the police vehicle.

The investigation of the case was handed over to CI Parashuram of Masab Tank police station.