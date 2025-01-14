Telangana: BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy granted bail

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA from Huzurabad, Padi Kaushi Reddy was on Tuesday, January 14 granted bail in the case related to confronting Jagtial MLA M Sanjay Kumar.

Reddy was arrested in Hyderabad on Monday following a complaint was filed with the Karimnagar police. The BRS MLA was produced before a juniour civil judge in Karimnagar. Reddy has been ordered to pay a surety of Rs 2 lakh by Thursday, January 16.

In his statement to the court, Reddy said that he would appear before the Karimnagar police when summoned. He further told the judge that he would refrain from such remarks in the future.

It is to be noted that the MLA entered into a verbal duel with Kumar during a review meeting in Karimnagar. The meeting was held as part of the Congress government’s new schemes like Rythu Bharosa, Indriamma Atmiya Bharosa, Indriamma Illu and the issue of new ration cards.

Reddy attacked Kumar questioning him on the Telangana government’s promises to the farmers in Telangana.

Welcoming the bail, another BRS MLA and senior leader, Harish Rao said, “We are happy that our MLA Kaushik Reddy has been granted bail. The Telangana Director General of Police must remember that haste dosen’t work in politically motivated cases”.