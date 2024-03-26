Kavitha arrested as BRS refused alliance with BJP: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Former minister T Harish Rao accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of falsely implicating MLC K. Kavitha in a case after the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) declined an alliance with the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Rao remarked that Kavitha would not have been in custody if the BRS had accepted the alliance.

During a party meeting in Sangareddy on Tuesday, March 26, Rao emphasized that the BRS would not align with the BJP as it considers itself a “secular party.”

“Opposition leaders nationwide were being targeted by the government. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was similarly arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The government is protecting leaders who aligned with them, while those who opposed them were being imprisoned,” he alleged.

Harish Rao said that while the Congress and BJP pursued power with different agendas in various states, the BRS “solely focused on the future of Telangana.”

He stated that both national parties had “neglected Telangana, failing to deliver on their promises.”

Rao criticized the central government for not establishing a single medical college in Telangana, despite opening 154 medical colleges nationwide in the past decade.

Calling upon the party cadre to take the failures of the Congress government to the people through door-to-door campaigns, Harish Rao recalled the services of BRS Medak candidate P Venkatrami Reddy as a civil servant.

He accused the Congress of winning power through “deceitful promises”, stating that Revanth Reddy’s administration in Telangana “had not fulfilled its election pledges.”