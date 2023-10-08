Kavitha breaks silence on Telangana Home Minister’s viral video

London: A day after a video of Telangana Home Minister purportedly showing him slapping his security personnel, went viral on social media, Telangana Chief Minister KCR’s daughter and BRS MLC K Kavitha on Saturday termed the incident, “very unfortunate”.

K Kavitha who is on her two-day visit to the United Kingdom said, “I am really sorry this incident has happened. It is very unfortunate…I hope it will never be repeated again”.

Earlier in the week, a video surfaced on social media showing Mohammad Mahmood Ali losing his cool and purportedly “slapping” his security personnel.

Home Minister @mahmoodalibrs landed in a soup after he was filmed allegedly slapping his Personal Security Officer (PSO). pic.twitter.com/jD98OE2AYR — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 6, 2023

Opposition BJP in the state came down heavily on the minister after the video went viral and called for his “resignation”.

“KTR has to answer. Being a home minister, out of arrogance he slapped his security person. He should resign immediately. A case needs to be booked against the Deputy CM who handles the Home Ministry here. This is sheer out of arrogance…DGP has to take action against & file a case against Mahmood Ali…KTR has to respond to this…” Party MP Arvind Dharmapuri said earlier in the week.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar also criticised the incident in a post on the social media platform Twitter, which is now X.

“The struggle for a separate Telangana state was fought over many years and BJP supported the cause for a separate Telangana state way back in 1997. Telangana state was formed in 2014 to fulfil aspirations of people, create more opportunities and for development of ALL people of the state which Cong had failed for 60 years”.

Telangana is one of the five states, going to polls later this year.