Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi president and former MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Tuesday, February 10, compared the Owaisi brothers to sunflowers, reacting to the remarks made by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi recently.

The former MLC said that the Owaisi brothers are like sunflowers who turn towards those in power.

Remarks by Akbaruddin Owaisi

On Monday, February 9, Akbaruddin Owaisi said that chief ministers, regardless of their political affiliation, seek support from his party rather than the other way around.

While addressing a rally in Karimnagar, approximately 150 kilometres from Hyderabad, he questioned whether the ruling Congress party in Telangana would have won the recent by-election for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency without the support of AIMIM.

“We are not close to every chief minister; rather, every chief minister attempts to align themselves with us. If they weren’t close to us, would the ‘chota feku’ have won the Jubilee Hills (Assembly bypoll)? We have strength. Everyone is compelled to respect those with power, and ‘strength’ refers to the Majlis (AIMIM) and the Owaisi brothers,” he said.

Owaisi brothers opposed Telangana formation, alleges Kavitha

Reacting to the remarks, Kavitha compared the Owaisi brothers with sunflowers.

Speaking to the media, Kavitha alleged that AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi opposed the formation of Telangana state.

However, after the formation of the state, they supported the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government formed in 2014, she added.

Continuing her remarks, she said that Asaduddin Owaisi opposes Congress at the Centre but maintains friendship with Revanth Reddy in Telangana.

“In order to support Congress, AIMIM did not contest the Jubilee Hills bypolls,” she alleged.