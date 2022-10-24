Kavitha extends support to ‘Postcard to Modi’ campaign

Hyderabad: Extending her support to the ‘Postcard to Modi’ campaign launched by Handlooms and Textiles Minister KT Rama Rao on the handloom GST issue, TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha also joined the chorus of weavers and called upon the people to support the cause.

On the occasion, she said majority of weavers are living in rural areas and are economically very poor. At this juncture, It is not proper to impose the GST on the handloom products. The government’s decision is hampering the livelihood of weavers, she said.

Kavitha said the union government should think over its decision of increasing the GST from 5 percent to 12 on handloom raw materials and its products and should rollback its decision immediately.

“Our handloom industry is a living testimony of our rich heritage and culture, celebrating our diversity. Instead of promoting them, levying the GST is against the growth of nation. I join the Nobel initiative of @KTRTRS Anna to support our handloom industry #RollbackHandloomGST,” she tweeted.

