Kavitha issues Legal Notices to BRS, BJP leaders over remarks against husband

Kavitha added that her time will come and claimed she will become the CM one day. She warned that once she sits in the chair, she will review incidents from 2014.

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi Samithi president, K Kavitha on Friday, December 12 issued legal notice to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and MP over remarks against her husband.

The legal notices were sent to BRS MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao and BJP MP Aleti Maheshwar Reddy. Kavitha explained that her husband did not do business on government lands. “There is no connection between me or my husband and the land near IDPL,” Kavitha said while addressing the media.

The issue is gaining attention as it comes at a time when relations between the Kalvakuntla family and Kavitha are strained. Kavitha has been consistently targeting her cousins and BRS leaders Harish Rao and Joginapally Santosh Kumar. Kavitha added that her time will come and claimed she will become the CM one day. She warned that once she sits in the chair, she will review incidents from 2014.

She said she will send legal notices to everyone who made accusations against her. After the defeat of BRS in the 2023 elections, Kavitha began criticising party leaders. This eventually led to her exit from the party. She has now made it her mission to highlight alleged corruption during the BRS rule.

