Kavitha launches poster; boosts demand for Women’s Reservation Bill

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kavitha launched a poster, from her official social media handles, demanding the tabling and passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill.

Her poster carried the message ‘Let’s empower women, let’s empower India’ and ‘I Support Women’s Reservation Bill’.

Kavitha came up with the campaign after BRS Party, Opposition parties, women’s organisations and civil societies supported her day-long hunger strike protest at Jantar Mantar on March 10 in New Delhi.

Bharat Jagruthi to launch country-wide programs

MLC Kavitha-led Bharat Jagruthi under the leadership of a Former MP from Nizamabad will hold 3 programs across the country next month to further the demand for the Bill.

After conducting round table discussions in context with the Bill across colleges and universities in India, Kavitha will write postcards and letters to academicians and professors to support her move.

The daughter of the Telangana chief minister and founder of the Bharat Jagruthi organisation has been actively demanding the BJP-led Central government to pass the Bill.

Concluding her hours of hunger strike on March 10, Kavitha said that the issue of the Women’s Reservation Bill does not pertain to only one person or one state and that it is the whole country’s issue.

“How can India grow if one-half of its population is kept outside? How can a bird fly with one wing? Both men and women need equal representation,” said Kavitha.