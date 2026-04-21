Kavitha pitches new party as voice for youth, marginalised

Hyderabad: Former Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader and ex-CM KCR’s daughter K Kavitha has called on youth and marginalised communities to be part of a new political platform she is set to launch on April 25, positioning it as an inclusive space for those often sidelined in mainstream politics.

Stating that Gen Z is often labelled as distracted, Kavitha said digital platforms can instead be used to amplify unheard voices. “They say Gen Z is distracted by their screens; we will use those very screens to give a voice to the voiceless,” she said.

She said the initiative will be open to those who have been told to “wait their turn”, including persons with disabilities, transgender individuals, and young changemakers. Emphasising leadership opportunities, she added that the platform aims to go beyond token representation.

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“We aren’t just offering a seat at the table; we are giving you the platform to lead. Your perspective isn’t a footnote, it’s the blueprint for our future,” she said.

Kavitha also invited people interested in attending the launch to reach out, stating that her team would coordinate with them.

Kavitha quits father KCR’s party

Kavitha, daughter of K Chandrashekar Rao, is a former MP and ex-MLC who resigned from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in 2025 following differences with the party leadership. She has since been active through Telangana Jagruthi and is now preparing to launch a new political outfit.

She quit the party after a period of tension between the members of BRS. Her relationship with her brother KT Rama Rao (KTR) is believed to have soured over time. At first, the disagreements between her and BRS’s leadership were regarded as internal rifts following the loss of power by BRS in Telangana state. However, they came to the fore after Kavitha began highlighting issues within the party publicly.

In the midst of all these issues, Kavitha was suspended from the party, an event which acted as a milestone in their disagreement. Subsequently, she resigned from the party and her MLC position due to her voice being stifled.

Since her resignation, she has been active through Telangana Jagruthi and is preparing to launch a new political party in the state.