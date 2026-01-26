Kavitha slams BRS leaders over Singareni tenders

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruti president Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Sunday, January 25, accused leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of “misleading the public by claiming that no tenders were awarded at excess rates during the party’s tenure, particularly in Singareni Collieries.”

Addressing a press conference at the Jagruti office in Banjara Hills, Kavitha alleged that several tenders in Singareni were, in fact, awarded at rates higher than the estimated cost.

She pointed out that while earlier the mandatory site visit condition applied only to works such as conveyor belts, it has now been extended to overburden (OB) works as well.

Kavitha targets KTR

Criticising BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), Kavitha said she had expected him to speak after proper study of issues, but alleged that his claims on the tender process were incorrect.

She further alleged that contracts were awarded during the BRS regime to relatives of the chief minister, while former minister T Harish Rao was now attempting to facilitate contracts worth Rs 25,000 crore for a single large contractor.

Kavitha dismisses Congress merger rumours

Rejecting speculation about her political future, Kavitha dismissed rumours that she was planning to join the Congress party.

“Congress is a losing party. Jagruti will win the next elections,” she asserted.

In a counter move, she said the party was instead inviting Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Mahesh Kumar Goud to join Telangana Jagruti, offering him the post of National Convenor.

On phone tapping case

Kavitha also criticised the handling of the alleged phone-tapping case, stating that the investigation had been reduced to a “joke” and expressing scepticism that victims like herself would receive justice.