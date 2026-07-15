Kavitha threatens indefinite fast over Singareni Medical Board

She assured workers nearing retirement that the Telangana Rakshana Sena would ensure that the application date for dependent jobs is treated as the standard benchmark.

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Kavitha sitting with folded hands in a room with family photos and decorations behind her.

Hyderabad: Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) founder K Kavitha on Wednesday warned of going on an indefinite hunger strike from July 20 if the Congress government failed to announce the Singareni Medical Board, which facilitates dependent jobs for workers on medical grounds.

“I urge the government to convene the medical board twice a month until all pending dependent job applications are cleared, and thereafter once a month,” she said while addressing Singareni workers.

She assured workers nearing retirement that the Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) would ensure that the application date for dependent jobs is treated as the standard benchmark.

Subhan Bakery

She further urged the Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy to ensure that practices followed in Coal India are implemented in Singareni, press the Telangana government to clear its dues to SCCL and expedite the implementation of the wage board recommendations.

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