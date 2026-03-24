Singareni medical invalidation cases under scanner as government pushes reforms

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has raised concerns over a sharp rise in medical invalidation cases in Singareni and is taking steps to address the issue while ensuring support for affected families.

Replying to a question raised by Council Member Madhusudhanachari, the Deputy Chief Minister said that between 2014 and 2023, a total of 13,119 medical invalidation cases were recorded in Singareni. This number is significantly higher compared to 3,859 cases reported between 2000 and 2014.

The government stated that the sudden increase has put a financial burden on the organisation. Investigations by ACB and Vigilance departments are currently underway to examine possible misuse in these cases.

Steps to prevent misuse

To address the issue, a committee has been formed with officials including a PA, Mining GM, and a nominated member. The committee will review the process and ensure proper implementation of rules.

At the same time, the government has decided to take a humanitarian approach by providing job opportunities to dependents of medically invalidated employees instead of leaving them without support.

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Jobs provided to dependents

In the last two years, 14 Medical Board meetings were conducted. Through this process, employment was given to 1,041 dependents in 2024 and 949 in 2025.

The government also highlighted the high cost of coal production in Singareni. Producing one tonne of coal costs Rs 4,088, which is much higher compared to Rs 1,065 in Coal India and Rs 2,169 in Western Coalfields.

Around 30 percent of Singareni’s coal is supplied to Genco. Since Genco buys coal at higher prices, it is facing increased production costs, which ultimately affects the people of Telangana.

If Genco sources coal from Coal India, the cost per unit can reduce by Rs 2. If it buys from Western Coalfields, the reduction will be Rs 1.25 per unit.

Need for reforms in Singareni

The government said that in the current global and market conditions, it is important to bring changes in Singareni. Efforts are being made to balance financial stability with employee welfare.

As the largest public sector enterprise in Telangana, Singareni provides jobs to thousands of people. The government stressed that reducing production costs and improving efficiency are necessary to protect the organisation and ensure its future growth.