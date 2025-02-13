Kavitha warns Congress govt in Telangana of ‘pink book’

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has accused the ruling Congress party in Telangana of harassing BRS leaders and announced that her party will keep a ‘pink book’ to document these incidents.

She warned that when BRS regains power, there will be repercussions for such alleged harassment.

In her remarks about the government’s actions against criticism on social media, Kavitha criticized chief minister A Revanth Reddy, claiming he is afraid of negative comments regarding his administration.

She stated, “Even if someone posts a comment on Twitter or Facebook against the government, the police are immediately arresting them.”

Additionally, she targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asserting, “While Rahul Gandhi carries the Constitution in his pocket, Revanth Reddy is trampling upon it.”

Kavitha invoked the teachings of Professor K Jayashankar, emphasizing that her party knows how to document oppression and lead movements against it, reaffirming BRS’s commitment to its workers and activists.

On BC reservation

Kavitha also criticized the Congress-led Telangana government for passing the Backward Classes (BC) reservation Bill in the state Assembly without taking further action, merely forwarding it to the central government.

She insisted that instead of a single bill, three separate bills should be introduced: one for 46% reservations in education, another for 46% reservations in employment, and a third ensuring 42% reservations in local body elections, as promised by Congress.

She stressed that these electoral reservations would only be effective if the government issued a notification immediately after passing the bill.

Kavitha urged the ruling party to avoid delays that could result in legal challenges and claimed that the Congress government was forced to introduce the BC Bill due to pressure from BRS-led protests, labelling it a victory for the BC community.

Furthermore, she noted that the Telangana government has announced another opportunity for caste census enumeration and suggested allocating a month for this process.