Kavitha’s arrest: Congress calls ED’s action ‘drama’ by BRS-BJP

Hyderabad: The ruling Congress in Telangana on Friday, March 15, termed the arrest of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha as ‘drama’ created by the BRS and the BJP together, just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

“Kavitha was arrested by the BJP government to give breath to the desperate BRS. This is a drama hatched by BJP and BRS in collusion. ED which has been silent for all these days suddenly woke up and took up a search and arrested Kavitha, just a day before the announcement of the election schedule. This was done with an intention to create sympathy in favour of BRS,” TPCC senior vice president and chairman G Niranjan said, in a press release.

He further said that the timing of her arrest was also “enacted” to coincide with the road show of Prime Minister Modi in Malkajigiri Lok Sabha constituency on Friday.

A case was registered against Kavitha by the central agency as per section 3 and section 4 of the PMLA Act which said that its investigation found the BRS MLC guilty under the above-mentioned provisions.

Senior BRS leader and former minister Prasanth Reddy quoting ED officials said Kavitha will be taken to Delhi tonight.

“What they informed us in the house is that we will take you (Kavitha) to Delhi by 8.45 pm flight. It appears that they had decided to take her into custody and even booked a flight ticket for Kavitha even before they came here,” Reddy told reporters at the BRS MLC’s residence.

After news of her being taken into custody, BRS cadres sat on protests outside her residence sloganeering against the ED and the BJP. A CRPF team is accompanying the ED team to ensure the safety of the officials.