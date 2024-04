Hyderabad: In a setback to BRS MLC K Kavitha in the Delhi Liquor Policy case, on Friday, April 12, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi dismissed two petitions against her arrest and interrogation by the CBI.

It also remanded Kavitha to CBI custody till April 15.

The CBI had sought five days of custody for Kavitha. It arrested the BRS MLC while she was in judicial custody in the ED case.

(This is a developing story. The latest version will be updated)