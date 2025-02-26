Kayadu Lohar: The internet’s newest sensation from Dragon film

Hyderabad: Kayadu Lohar has become a sensation in South Indian cinema. With her stunning beauty, charming personality, and impressive screen presence, she has won over audiences and filmmakers alike. She played a key role in the Tamil movie Dragon (released as Return of the Dragon in Telugu), starring Pradeep Ranganathan. Her expressive eyes, graceful demeanor, and effortless performance have made her a popular name on social media, with fans eagerly following her journey.

Early Life and Career

Kayadu Lohar comes from Tezpur, Assam. She studied commerce and started her career as a model. She won Times of India’s Everyuth Fresh Face Season 12, which helped her enter the entertainment world.

Her acting journey began with the Kannada film Mugilpetet in 2021. She later acted in Pathonpatham Noottandu(Malayalam), Alluri (Telugu), and I Prem U (Marathi). However, none of these films gave her a big break.

Success with Dragon

Everything changed with Dragon, a Tamil movie directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. The film, starring Pradeep Ranganathan, became a hit, making Kayadu famous. Her role in the film was well-received, and she became one of the most wanted actresses in Tamil and Telugu cinema. During a promotion event, Pradeep Ranganathan found a meme on her phone calling her “the next big thing.” She joked, “Fake it till you make it.”

Upcoming Projects

Kayadu’s next film is Idhayam Murali, a Tamil romantic drama starring Atharvaa. She is also rumored to be part of Funkywith Vishwak Sen and other upcoming films.

Kayadu Lohar’s journey from a small-town girl to a rising star is inspiring. With her talent, beauty, and growing fan base, she has a bright future in the film industry.