Kayaking to Sky Cycling: 8 Adventures within 200 km of Hyderabad

If you are a thrill junkie, Hyderabad itself might not always quench your thirst for adventure but just beyond the city limits, it is a different story altogether. Within a 200 km radius of Hyderabad, you will find a surprising range of heart-racing experiences waiting to be explored.
From sky cycling over lakes to rappelling down ancient forts, these nearby destinations prove that you don’t have to travel far for an adrenaline rush. Whether you are planning a weekend trip or just want to go on a spontaneous escape, these outdoor adventures promise to get your pulse racing.
To make your search for thrill easier, Siasat.com brings you a list of 8 action-packed activities that are just a short drive away.
1. Paramotoring at Kondapochamma
Experience the thrill of powered paragliding over the scenic Kondapochamma Reservoir. Certified pilots at Wingmasters Co ensure that you have a safe and exhilarating flight while offering panoramic views of the surrounding landscapes.
Distance- 50 km from Hyderabad
2. Kayaking at Kotepally
Paddle through the serene waters of Kotepally reservoir and experience the tranquil setting that provides an ideal spot for both beginners and seasoned kayakers.
Distance– 100 km from Hyderabad
3. Rock Climbing at Bhongir Fort
While several forts in Telangana offer rock climbing options, Bhongir Fort’s unique monolithic structure makes it a favourite for rock climbers. It provides climbers with both adventure and historical intrigue.
Distance- 105 km from Hyderabad
4. Cave exploration at Pandavula Gutta
Older than the Himalayas, Pandavula Gutta is the perfect place for cave explorers. It is adorned with Paleolithic rock paintings, depicting wildlife and symbols, offering a blend of adventure and history.
Distance- 195 km from Hyderabad
5. ATV Ride at Ananthagiri Hills
For those who love an off-road thrill, Wilderness Retreat in Ananthagiri Hills offers dirt bikes and ATV rides. It is an experience you won’t easily find elsewhere in the city.
Distance- 85 km from Hyderabad
6. Rappelling at Bhongir Fort
Climb the rugged cliffs of Bhongir Fort with rappelling activities catering to beginners and seasoned adventurers.
Distance- 105 km from Hyderabad
7. Bungee Jumping at Leonia Resort
Experience the rush of bungee jumping from India’s tallest fixed crane at District Gravity in Leonia Holistic Destination.
Distance- 30 km from Hyderabad
8. Sky Cycling at Komati Cheruvu
Visit Siddipet’s Komati Cheruvu on weekends, and you might be lucky enough to experience sky cycling. This adventure offers a blend of excitement and panoramic views of the lake and surroundings.
Distance- 105 km from Hyderabad
