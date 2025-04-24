Kayaking to Sky Cycling: 8 Adventures within 200 km of Hyderabad

If you are a thrill junkie, Hyderabad itself might not always quench your thirst for adventure but just beyond the city limits, it is a different story altogether. Within a 200 km radius of Hyderabad, you will find a surprising range of heart-racing experiences waiting to be explored.

From sky cycling over lakes to rappelling down ancient forts, these nearby destinations prove that you don’t have to travel far for an adrenaline rush. Whether you are planning a weekend trip or just want to go on a spontaneous escape, these outdoor adventures promise to get your pulse racing.

To make your search for thrill easier, Siasat.com brings you a list of 8 action-packed activities that are just a short drive away.

1. Paramotoring at Kondapochamma

Experience the thrill of powered paragliding over the scenic Kondapochamma Reservoir. Certified pilots at Wingmasters Co ensure that you have a safe and exhilarating flight while offering panoramic views of the surrounding landscapes.

Distance- 50 km from Hyderabad

Image Source: X

2. Kayaking at Kotepally

Paddle through the serene waters of Kotepally reservoir and experience the tranquil setting that provides an ideal spot for both beginners and seasoned kayakers.

Distance– 100 km from Hyderabad

Image Source: X

3. Rock Climbing at Bhongir Fort

While several forts in Telangana offer rock climbing options, Bhongir Fort’s unique monolithic structure makes it a favourite for rock climbers. It provides climbers with both adventure and historical intrigue.

Distance- 105 km from Hyderabad

Image Source: Rock Climbing School

4. Cave exploration at Pandavula Gutta

Older than the Himalayas, Pandavula Gutta is the perfect place for cave explorers. It is adorned with Paleolithic rock paintings, depicting wildlife and symbols, offering a blend of adventure and history.

Distance- 195 km from Hyderabad

Image Source: Telangana Tourism

5. ATV Ride at Ananthagiri Hills

For those who love an off-road thrill, Wilderness Retreat in Ananthagiri Hills offers dirt bikes and ATV rides. It is an experience you won’t easily find elsewhere in the city.

Distance- 85 km from Hyderabad

Image Source: Instagram

6. Rappelling at Bhongir Fort

Climb the rugged cliffs of Bhongir Fort with rappelling activities catering to beginners and seasoned adventurers.

Distance- 105 km from Hyderabad

Image Source: X

7. Bungee Jumping at Leonia Resort

Experience the rush of bungee jumping from India’s tallest fixed crane at District Gravity in Leonia Holistic Destination.

Distance- 30 km from Hyderabad

Image Source: X

8. Sky Cycling at Komati Cheruvu

Visit Siddipet’s Komati Cheruvu on weekends, and you might be lucky enough to experience sky cycling. This adventure offers a blend of excitement and panoramic views of the lake and surroundings.

Distance- 105 km from Hyderabad

Image Source: Instagram

Will you be trying these adventurous activities? Comment below.