Kazipet coach factory construction complete: Railway Board

Hyderabad: Railway Board Chairman and CEO Satish Kumar said construction work at the Kazipet Railway Coach Factory has been completed and the facility will be inaugurated soon. He said the tender process for production has also been completed.

Kumar inspected the construction work at Kazipet on Saturday, July 5, along with South Central Railway General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava and Secunderabad Divisional Railway Manager Dr R Gopalakrishnan.

According to local reports, officials of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited briefed him on the project through a model and presentation covering design and progress. He inspected key sections of the facility including the main shed, coach shop, paint shop, wheel shop and testing shop.

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During a review meeting with railway officials, Kumar advised them to acquire additional land for the coach factory and instructed them to maintain quality standards in the painting process. He said the factory would manufacture a range of high-quality coaches for use across the country. Kumar added that a positive decision would soon be taken regarding recruitment at the facility.

Speaking to the media, Kumar said the Kazipet unit would become a major centre for the manufacture and maintenance of modern coaches and would strengthen railway infrastructure while generating employment in the region. He also carried out a rear-window inspection between Kazipet and Charlapalli and reviewed redevelopment works at Jangaon Amrit Station.

The Kazipet Railway Manufacturing Unit is being built at a cost of Rs 597.68 crore.